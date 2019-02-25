Zimbabwe: MDC to Launch Tsvangirai School of Ideology - Denies Coping Zanu-PF's Chitepo Institute

Photo: Columbus Mavhunga/VOA

Nelson Chamisa, leader of Opposition Movement for Democratic Change.

The opposition MDC party's National Council has resolved to establish a party school of ideology named after its founding president, the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

According to a statement released after last Friday's council meeting in Harare, the school will "inculcate the ideals and principles of social democracy, smart leadership and infuse a culture of good governance across all strands of leadership".

The move by the country's main opposition follows a similar scheme by ruling Zanu PF which established the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology after its own founding leader.

However, MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume dismissed the Zanu PF programme had since lost meaning and value to the society.

"We need to understand that we are a pro-poor; pro-people party," Mafume told NewZimbabwe.com.

"We need to develop policies, analyse and evaluate them though the length of a social democratic pro-poor party. We need to be the option of the poor that uplifts the people."

He condemned the Zanu PF institution, saying it was propagating violence and the killings of civilians.

"We believe that we can develop a developmental state that is social democratic," said Mafume.

"Ours has never been a party of violence; ours has always been a party of peace; ours has been always a party of tolerance.

"We have never killed anyone to be where we are. The MP and council seats that we have and the victories that we have obtained in the presidential elections have never been on top of any body's dead body."

MDC presidential spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda added: "Young Zimbabweans have grown up under a Zanu PF ideology of violence, political impropriety and President Chamisa wants to have an Africa-led by 'big great ideas' and not 'big men'.

"Improving life outcomes of the people and how to make sure that our young generation achieves a better life than ours is what our President believes in. He is effecting a society of great ideas."

He added; "We are moving away of Zanu PF's ideology of corruption, content, force, noise, discontent, complaining. We are gearing to cleanse our society from all these evils."