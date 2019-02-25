25 February 2019

Malawi: Diplomat Nihorya Death Shocks Many - Burial in Mulanje-Muloza On Tuesday

The death if Frazer Nihorya Nkhoma, Malawi's Consul General in Johannesburg, South Africa left many in shock and disbelief.

Nihorya died on Saturday at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

Many people on social media expressed shock and paid tributes to the former deputy minister of Finance in the Bingu wa Mutharika administration .

Ministry of Foreign Afairs and International Cooperation spokesperson Rejoice Chaponda Shumba said Nihorya was loved by many people as he positively contributed to his the country while serving as a diplomat.

"Our thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends."

Nihorya, a former legislator for Mulanje Limbulu - between 2009 and 2014 - was appointed to the position of Consular General by President Peter Mutharika in 2014.

He will be laid to rest at his home in Muloza, Mulanje on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the funeral vigil is being held in Mpemba, Blantyre.

