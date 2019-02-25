Malawi: 3 Malawi U-23 Players Impress Scouts in Belgium

International football scouts have been impressed with the performance of the Malawi Under 23 Football Team which is camping and training in Belgium.

The junior Flames are preparing for a crucial match against Zambia Under 23 next month in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers and from Belgium they will have another friendly match in Egypt before returning home.

Reports indicate that Peter Banda, Mike Mkwate and Captain of the side Chimwemwe Idana have impressed Belgian agents and have great chance of getting new opportunities.

Team Manager Aubrey Nankhuni said the boys were working very hard in Belgium.

"Things are going on well here. Although we lost the first game but three players were spotted because of their outstanding performance. The boys are training hard. There is hope that some American agents will also be jetting into the country just see what the junior flames are doing," explained Nankhuni.

Before the first game, Chimwemwe Idana said the boys were getting used to the very cold weather in Belgium and the morale was high with everybody working hard in training.

"This is a very important trip to us. Football standards here are higher than back home in Malawi. My hope is that some players should be spotted and be attached to some clubs here," said Idana before the first game which the the Malawi team lost.