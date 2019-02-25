Malawi: Emperors Castle Launches Malawi Night On Tuesday

In a bid to embrace cultural diversity, Emperors Castle has declared Tuesdays as Malawi Nights set to be launched on 26th February.

According to Emperors Castle Marketing and Operations Manager Dallys Mkaka, Malawi night is a night of traditional entertainment, local food and music.

"Emperors Castle is an entertainment place that brings out different entertainment activities while giving value to the customers hence we are introducing a weekly cultural event dubbed Malawi Night to celebrate both cultural and entertainment diversity," Mkaka narrated.

According to Mkaka, the launch will be spiced up with special performances by Chichiri Heritage Entertainment who will perform cultural dances including Beni, M'bwiza, Chimtali, Mbotosha, M'ganda, Gule wamkulu, Vimbuza and many more.

She further boasted: "The place offers a difference to the drinking community. The food, the music, the security, the customer service, the ambience, the cleanliness and the general outlook about the place is many steps away from the many drinking places that you probably know."

In addition, Emperors Castle has three bars named in the local languages in association to what Emperors are known for, a braii spot for the meat lovers, a well looked after kitchen and its Chefs, an events stage and hall, a ground for events and an outside drinking area just to mention a few.