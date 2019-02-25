Uganda: We're Fighting to Stop Kyaligonza kind of Impunity- Bobi Wine

Ugandans have since yesterday taken to social media to vent their anger following the circulation of a video clip of alleged assault on a female traffic police sergeant on duty by Uganda’s Ambassador to Burundi, Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza, and his bodyguards.

Several activists have demanded that Maj Gen Kyaligonza who doubles as the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) vice-chairperson for western region and his guards be punished for their actions.

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine is among the latest politicians to condemn the retired UPDF officer’s actions. In his statement, Mr Kyagulanyi said his struggle is about putting an end to ‘Kyaligonza kind of impunity

“Remember when I said, "Afande, we are not fighting you. We are fighting for you." This is what I meant. Police we are fighting for you. We are fighting for your dignity; for your wellbeing. We are fighting so that you can be respected in your country- in your uniform. We are fighting so that your work can be appreciated and not demeaned. We are fighting so that you are not harassed by your superiors for doing your job. We are fighting to put an end to this kind of impunity!” the singer-cum-politician said in statement posted on his social media platforms on issued on Monday.

His remarks come after police said they had opened a case file of threatening violence and assault against Maj Gen Kyaligonza who is also a member of army High Command. Maj Gen Kyaligonza and two Military Police soldiers were seen in the video clip shared on social media harassing Sgt Esther Namaganda who had stopped them from making a U-turn in the middle of a road in Seeta, Mukono District Sunday morning.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire on Sunday said the two military police officers; L/CPL Peter Bushindiki and Pte John Robert Okurut, were arrested and are now held at Military Police headquarters.