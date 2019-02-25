Africa: Ethiopian Airlines to Operate All-Women Flight On International Women Day

Windhoek — Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest airline group, has confirmed that it has finalised all preparations to once again celebrate International Women's Day by operating an All Women Functioned Flight, this time on the Addis Ababa to Stockholm to Oslo route on March 8.

The all-women flight will be themed: "All women functioned flight to operate from the continent of African to meet with their counterparts in Europe to show the power of women to the world".

The historical flight will be operated by Ethiopian Airlines women professionals from flight deck all the way to the ground crew including airport operations, flight dispatch, load control, ramp operation, on-board logistics, safety and security, catering as well as air traffic control, which will be carried out entirely by women.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked: "We are immensely honoured that we have women trailblazers in every aspect of our aviation field. Women are an integral part of our success story from the start and with this dedicated flight we honour and celebrate their indispensable contribution to our aviation Group and the broader aviation industry, our country and the continent at large. Although women are Africa's greatest resource, gender inequality still persists in our continent . Therefore, we all need to ensure that women take their right position in all human endeavour by creating the right conditions and through all-inclusive engagement models."

Ethiopian operates five weekly flights to Oslo, Norway via Stockholm with ultra- modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Ethiopian Airlines previously operated four flights to Bankok, Kigali, Lagos, and Buenos Aires, which were all operated by women aviation professionals.