Malawi: Mwenifumbo Endorses Chihana for Parliamentary Seat

United Democratic Front (UDF) Presidential running mate, Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo has endorsed the incumbent Rumphi Central Constituency Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Parliamentarian Enock Chihana ahead of the May 21 tripartite polls.

Mwenifumbo told the people of Rumphi Central Constituency to vote for Enock Chihana for the parliamentary seat in the May 21 polls during a political rally he addressed at Rumphi Boma Wednesday.

Mwenifumbo said despite being the UDF presidential running mate, he is still an AFORD member and will campaign for all the AFORD candidates.

"Since I am still an AFORD member, I should be seen campaigning for AFORD candidature, this is an agreement between me and Atupele Muluzi," Mwenifumbo explained.

He argued that Chihana is an experienced politician who, if given another chance, is going to deliver to the expectations of the constituents.

"Chinana is an experienced politician in Malawi and once served as a cabinet minister and has been our party's president for some time," he said.

AFORD's Publicity Secretary, Khumbo Mwaungulu is on the record to have told local press that Mwenifumbo relinquished his membership the time he accepted the UDF offer of a running mate.

Mwaungulu further said that Mwenifumbo does not have the party blessings on his new move which he said was done behind their back despite AFORD National Executive Committee (NEC) agreeing to work with the newly formed UTM party.