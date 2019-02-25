Sudan: Vice-President leaves for Niger to participate in Roundtable Conference

Khartoum — Vice President of the Republic Osman Mohammad Yousuf Kibir has left for Niamey, the capital of the Republic of Niger to attend the two-day conference on financing the climate investment plan in the Sahel-Saharan region.

The Vice President will address the conference, on behalf of the Government of Sudan, which aims at the provision of funds for the projects presented at the conference, supporting ten million families to enable them to cope with climate change and creation of 200,000 jobs for young people. The Minister in charge of Ahmed Saad Omar of the Ministry of the Council of Ministers was in his farewell at the airport.