24 February 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Vice-President leaves for Niger to participate in Roundtable Conference

Tagged:

Related Topics

By BH/BH

Khartoum — Vice President of the Republic Osman Mohammad Yousuf Kibir has left for Niamey, the capital of the Republic of Niger to attend the two-day conference on financing the climate investment plan in the Sahel-Saharan region.

The Vice President will address the conference, on behalf of the Government of Sudan, which aims at the provision of funds for the projects presented at the conference, supporting ten million families to enable them to cope with climate change and creation of 200,000 jobs for young people. The Minister in charge of Ahmed Saad Omar of the Ministry of the Council of Ministers was in his farewell at the airport.

Sudan

Opposition Vows to Press on Against Bashir, Despite 'Emergency'

Sudanese opposition groups, including the influential trade union association that is leading political protests against… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.