Zimbabwe: Ginimbi Case Deffered to March 21

Harare businessman Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure, who is facing charges of fraud, tax evasion and money laundering, returned to court on Friday.

Harare Provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro deferred the matter to March 21. The businessman was recently granted $1 000 bail by Justice Tawanda Chitapi on the grounds that the prosecution case had irregularities.

Allegations against Kadungure are that between February 2009 and May 2016, his company Piko Trading Private Limited misrepresented to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) that it made total sales of $2 777 678, inclusive of Value Added Tax, when in actual fact the company had made $9 092 951.

To that end, Zimra suffered a prejudice of $417 940. Kadungure is also being accused of evading tax, with Zimra suffering a total prejudice of $3 468 949.

He was arrested last in November last year at the Harare Magistrates' Courts after appearing before the court in a different case in which he is being accused of duping Chegutu West National Assembly Member Cde Dexter Nduna and Ivon and Enos Gatawa of R1 535 000 in a pump supply deal.