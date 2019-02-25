Nigeria: I'll Deliver U-21 Beach Volleyball Tourney Ticket in Germany - Coach

Head Coach of Nigeria's U-21 Beach Volleyball, Kayode Ajilore has promised to deliver one of the tickets to the Beach Volleyball Championships in Germany if proper camping is given to the teams.

Nigeria at the weekend qualified for next month's U-21 Confederation of Africa Volleyball Championship holding in Cape Verde between March 20th and 24th, after the country finished second and third in the females and males' categories respectively.

In the females' category, Nigeria won two games, 21-17, 21-19 against Benin Republic and beat Ivory Coast 21 -10' 21- 17, while she lost 21-17, 21-16 to hosts Ghana.

However, in the males' class, the team won a game 21-13, 21-14 against Benin Republic and then lost 21-16, 21-19 to Niger Republic and 21 -16, 21- 18 to Ghana.

According to Ajilore, the teams would have to work hard to pick one of the tickets for the championship in Germany, adding that the shaky performances of the teams were due to the climatic condition in Ghana.

"I feel responsible to be in charge, because it is a great assignment given to me by the Nigeria Volleyball Federation and Nigeria as a whole.

"As a matter of fact the matches we lost in both male and female categories were as a result of playing in a new environment different from the one we are used to in Nigeria."

"In Ghana, the teams played very close to the sea where the wind was so heavy and the natural beach sand, this is quite different from the one we trained on.

"I think the best solution to our problem is to have a permanent place to prepare our beach team in any of the natural beach environment. This will make the players get acclimatised to the wind and the heavy beach sand.

"And also for the players, this outing has opened their eyes to many things and has built their confidence which would motivate them to face tougher oppositions in the future championships," he said.

Ajilore, who called on the federation to camp the players in any of the natural beach environment to give them enough experience for them to contend with other countries in the Africa championship, said: "I promise to deliver one of the tickets for the 2019 World U-21 Beach Volleyball championships in Germany.

"And I want to tell Nigerians emphatically that for the next round, the story will be different and better because we have been able to see some of our weaknesses and strength, which we are going to work seriously on."