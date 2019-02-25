Nigeria: Tsitsipas Wins Open 13 Provence Final

Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed his first ATP title of the year with victory in the Open 13 Provence final in Marseille.

The Greek top seed, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year, overcame Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 7-5 7-6 (5) in just under two hours.

Kukushkin survived an early break point in the match but was broken when serving to stay in the first set at 6-5.

Tsitsipas went 4-2 down in the second set but broke back to level things up at 5-5 and the 20-year-old held his nerve in the tie-break to seal the win.