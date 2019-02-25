Namibia: Henties Bay Assault Suspect Denied Bail

Swakopmund — Henties Bay resident Gerson Gawiseb (29), accused of viciously assaulting and robbing an elderly woman at the holiday coastal town, was denied bail.

He made his first appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate' Court on Friday. Gawiseb allegedly attacked Daniela van Heerden (75) at her house in Jakkalsputz on Wednesday last week. Crime coordinator for Nampol in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said that Gawiseb, who did a paint job for Van Heerden, allegedly entered the house through the sitting room and locked her and himself inside.

Before attacking Van Heerden, Gawiseb allegedly asked whether he can come back and finish the job, which she refused.

He allegedly wanted to know the whereabouts of a second person that lives at the house with the pensioner before he grabbed and pulled her into a bedroom.

The suspect allegedly strangled and assaulted Van Heerden while demanding for her purse. Gawiseb allegedly then took all the money she had in her purse as well as her rings while he continued to beat her.

According to Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, Gawiseb robbed Van Heerden of N$3 500 and three rings before he fled.

He was however arrested the same day after he was positively identified by the victim and made his first appearance in court on Friday where Magistrate Gaynor Poulton denied him bail. His case was postponed to 15 April for further investigation.