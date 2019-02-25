South Africa: Additional Flight for SA Express Mthatha Route

SA Express will from today onwards add a second frequency flight between its Johannesburg and Mthatha route.

"Due to overwhelming demand, SA Express will add a second frequency from Johannesburg to Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, commencing Monday, 25 February 2019," said the airline.

SA Express resumed services between OR Tambo International and Mthatha Airport on Thursday following the Mthatha airport's brief suspension by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) last month.

The airline operates a 50-seater regional jet CRJ 200 and will now offer a morning and afternoon service from Sunday to Friday.

The morning flight will depart Johannesburg at 6am arriving at Mthatha Airport at 7:30am, with the return flight departing at 8:10 am, landing at OR Tambo International Airport at 9:40am.

The afternoon flight will leave Johannesburg at 3:30pm for a 5pm arrival.

The return flight will depart Mthatha airport at 5:40pm for a 7:10pm Johannesburg touchdown.

"This is purely demand driven and we are grateful for the overwhelming support we have been receiving since we started operating this route back in December last year."

SA Express offers connectivity between primary and secondary domestic destinations in South Africa and five other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.