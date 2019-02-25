24 February 2019

Algeria: Gor Mahia Beat Algeria's Hussein Dey in Nairobi

By Daily Nation

Time wasting, injury forced substitutions and a red card was the story of the day as Gor Mahia overcame NA Hussein Dey 2-0 at the Kasarani stadium in their third match of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuyisenge scored a goal each to gift the hosts full points in the ill-tempered clash.

Stretchered off

The Algerians were forced by injury to make two substitutions as captain Ahmed Gasmi and midfielder Hocine Orfi were stretchered off the pitch and replaced immediately.

Other teams in the Caf Confederation Cup Group D are Zamalek of Egypt and Angola's Petrol Atletic.

