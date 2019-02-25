South Africa: Vergelegen - We Serve 90,000 Meals Every Year

interview

On the Western Cape of South Africa sits one of the most beautiful pieces of real estate -- Vergelegen. The estate is surrounded by verdant grounds and ancient woodland, against a backdrop of hills.

Vergelegen has hosted prominent world figures like Nelson Mandela and Queen Elizabeth.

The CEO of Vergelegen, Don Tooth, was in Kenya recently, and spoke with me about the estate's history and wines.

Back home, I knew that we were exporting Vergelegen wine to Kenya yet I did not know the place, had never been and I did not know its people.

I have been here for a week, and of the seven nights, six have been at dinners and restaurants meeting people. It has been a fantastic experience.

I am here to show people the man behind the brand.

How did you end up being the CEO of Vergelegen?

I joined Anglo-American (the owners of the property) straight out of compulsory military training at the national service. They put me through university, and my background is actually in finance.

Tell me about the wine estate.

Ver means "far" and gelegen means "situated" in Dutch. Back in the day, it took two days by wagon from Cape Town to get there, so it was situated far away.

But today it is just 25 minutes from Cape Town's airport, and a 45-minute drive from the centre of Cape Town.

Vergelegen is a historical property. It was originally a military outpost, in 1685. The governor of the Cape colony, Van Der Stel, decided that it had too much agricultural potential to be an outpost. So he developed the farm.

Currently a large portion of the estate constitutes a protected ecological site. Of the over 7,000 acres of the estate, we use about 250 acres to make the wines.

We have 17 different gardens, and three restaurants on the property. One of them is a fine dining restaurant that has been among the top 10 in South Africa for the past four years.

Is the estate open to the general public?

Yes. We get over 100,000 visitors to the property every year -- half local and half international. And we serve almost 90,000 meals in a year.

How did you come to work with wine?

In my mid 20s, I knew nothing about wine. I was a brandy and coke drinker. I met a winemaker and he helped me understand wine.

I did not know the difference between white and red wine. He poured two glasses and asked me, "What do you think?" I said, "It's really good." And he said, "That's all you need to know about wine, just open your mouth and have an opinion."

People are intimidated by wine -- its mystique. Just drink it; if you like it you do, and if you don't, then you don't.

Now I only drink wine. I love wine. Wine and food. If I am having dinner at home with my wife, I will pull a cork and pour a couple of glasses of red wine and just relax and enjoy it.

What would you consider great wine?

The only bad wines are those that have been made with technical faults. There is very little bad wine.

Or perhaps one that has been left out in the sun for too long.

For me, a great wine is one that you truly enjoy. A wine you're prepared to share with someone special in your life. It is not what I tell you is great. That is the first mistake people make.

What do you enjoy your wine with?

Great food and music. Anything from modern-day hits to the tunes I loved from the 1970s and 80s.

What makes your wine stand out from others made in South Africa?

The soil is what makes a wine. The French have a name for it -- terroir -- which means earth, or soil. Think about it like raising a child.

It is the genes that makes us different. But that is not enough. You also have to nurture the child a certain way. It's the same with wine. The soil is great and so are our winemakers.

Have you tried any wines from Kenya?

No. I haven't tried any wines from Kenya.