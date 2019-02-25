South Africa: Arrest for Senzo Meyiwa's Murder Is False - Police

Rumours doing the rounds on social media on Monday morning that an arrest has been made for the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 are false, say police.

"It is fake news," national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo told News24.

"We (the police) will make an official announcement should there be any new developments in the investigation," Naidoo said.

Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's house in Vosloorus. No arrest has been made to date.

Last year, Police Minister Bheki Cele ordered the reopening of investigations into high-profile murders, including that of Meyiwa, City Press reported.

According to the latest rumour, music mogul Chicco Twala's son, Longwe Twala - who was present on the day of the murder - had been arrested.

"This is not the case," Naidoo said.

