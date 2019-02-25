Malawi: Tomato Vendor Wins Big in Tithyakule Promotion

Lilongwe — A tomato vendor, Eddie Kapile, from area 25 in Lilongwe is ready to redecorate his kitchen after emerging winner of a K200, 000 worth of a cooker in the first draw of the Grain Security Limited Tithyakule Promotion raffle draw.

Speaking after conducting a raffle draw, Marketing Manager for Grain Securities Limited which is a subsidiary of Farmers World, Mayamiko Seyani said the K20 million worth promotion was organized to reward their customers for staying loyal to their product.

"Having looked at our market, we realized that our customers have been supporting us very much and during this ended festive season, we thought of how we could give back to them; and the Power Flour Promotion was one way we could best do that," Seyani said.

During the competition which started in December, 2018 and ended February 3, 2019, lucky customers were able to win various instant in-shop prizes like sets of pots, mug cups and 5 kilogram packs of Power flour amongst others in 16 selected shops nationwide.

Seyani, however, said the raffle draws are the climax of the promotion.

"This is the first one. We also expect to have one raffle draw for customers in the South and another one in the Northern Region where respective winners will also walk away with a cooker each," he said.

The Marketing Manager said having noted that the promotion had received an overwhelming response from their customers; his company would come back with other initiatives for them.

In his remarks, Kapile said he was overwhelmed to emerge the lucky winner for the Central Region draw.

"I am surprised with this news, I remember buying Power flour but it is a great surprise that I have won. I am so happy," he said.