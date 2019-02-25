Tanzania: Zahera Refutes Move to Azam After Coach Pluijm Sacking

YOUNG Africans Head Coach, Mwinyi Zahera has refuted the ongoing speculations linking him to take helm of Azam FC following the sacking of then coach Hans Van Pluijm.

On Saturday, claims that Pluijm and his Assistant Coach Juma Mwambusi have been fired by Azam went viral on social media platforms in response to the team's poor performance which saw them winless in five Mainland Premier League games.

The latest poor performance was Azam's 3-1 defeat to the defending champions Simba SC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam which enabled Simba to trim the eight-point gap they had prior to the match to five points hence on the right course to dislodge Azam on the second slot.

Furthermore, Azam had disappointing results against Alliance FC (1-1), Lipuli FC (1-1), Tanzania Prisons (1-0) and Coastal Union (1-1) which made them to pocket three points from possible 15 points.

So far, from 25 league matches, Azam have won 14, draw 8, lose three encounters to accumulate a total of 50 points to trail leaders Yanga with 11 points.

Both Hans and Mwambusi who previously coached Yanga were reunited at Azam this season and the duo had a positive run in their early stay at the club.

Quizzed on the matter, Zahera said he is still at the helm of Yanga as such supporters should not worry because in case of changes, he will openly disclose it.

"Until now, I have not received any call from them (Azam FC) and not even meet with any representative from the club as such, nothing is currently going on between us at the moment," Zahera said.

He added that he has never met any official from the management of Azam FC only that they know him through his coaching responsibilities he does.

Meanwhile, Azam has disclosed that the team is now under Iddy Cheche as they continue to search for eligible coaches to fill the vacant posts.

Azam last won 2-1 against Biashara United at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam and since then, they have failed to garner maximum three points thereby making the season's title chase difficult for them.