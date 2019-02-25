Tanzania: Heavy Rains Injure Pregnant Lady, Four Others in Nkasi

FIVE people, including a pregnant woman, were wounded and ten families rendered homeless due to the heavy downpour that pounded Kabwe Camp village and damaged houses.

The strong wind that reportedly started at 5:00 am on Saturday and lasted for half an hour wreaked havoc to Kabwe Camp villagers along the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Nkasi District, Rukwa Region.

The Kabwe Camp Village Chairman, Mr Michael Katuhu told the 'Daily News' over the phone that three houses were reduced to rubbles while the roofs of seven houses were ripped off, rendering their occupants homeless.

"A pregnant woman sustained severe multiple injuries after the walls of the house she was sleeping in with her four children collapsed, fortunately her children escaped unhurt," said the chairman, adding that four other people, including two children, from the same family sustained injuries.

Mr Katuhu accompanied by one villager-Athman Nyembele visited the victims who had sought refuge to relatives, friends and helpers.

"The actual loss caused by the rain is yet to be quantified but the victims have lost almost everything, particularly the families whose three houses have been reduced to debris are in urgent need of humanitarian support, including food and temporary shelters," added Mr Katuhu.

Reports from Rukwa Regional Police Commander Office had it that there was no casualty reported so far.

"Thanks be to God as no death has been reported," said an officer who preferred anonymity on grounds that he was not the spokesperson.