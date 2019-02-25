Tanzania: Makambo Strike Lifts Yanga

YOUNG Africans sailed into the quarter final stage of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) ending Namungo FC resistance with 1-0 win at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi yesterday.

Heritier Makambo scored the only goal of the match in the 82nd minute thanks to a good pass from substitute Deus Kaseke who picked Makambo in the box before sending Namungo shot stopper Adam Oseja the wrong way with his powerful deflected header.

The results saw Yanga joining Kagera Sugar, Lipuli FC, KMC and Singida United the first teams to claim quarter-final tickets of the lucrative competition on Saturday.

Kagera Sugar defeated Boma FC 2-1 at Kaitaba Stadium while Lipuli FC smashed Dodoma FC 3-1 at Samora Stadium in Iringa.

KMC got the better of defending champions Mtibwa Sugar courtesy of a 4-3 post-match penalty shootout victory at Azam Complex whereas Singida United demolished Coastal Union 1-0 at the same venue.

Other teams which cruised into the last eight yesterday were Alliance FC and African Lyon. Alliance thumped Dar City 3-0 at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza while African Lyon overpowered Mbeya City 4-3 in post-match penalties as the two teams played to a 2-2 draw after normal period of the clash at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

With the recorded results, all the eight teams which have reached the ASFC best-eight do trade in the Mainland Premier League.

It was a tricky match for both teams as Yanga Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera made a couple of changes to the usual starting lineup of his squad.

He preferred the second choice goalkeeper Claude Kindoki for Ramadhani Kabwili while the usual central defender Kelvin Yondani was replaced by Andrew Vincent.

Kindoki was the busiest keeper on the day denying energetic, tough and success-hungry Namungo players who wanted to restore their undefeated run at their own turf.

The hosts enjoyed the big share of the game in the first half holding Yanga to a goalless draw while heading for the break. In the second half, Zahera made his first substitution bringing on left back Gadiel Michael for Haji Mwinyi, who had earlier received a yellow card.

Also, Zahera sacrificed Ibrahim Ajib for Deus Kaseke in the 59th minute aiming to increase speed at the striking department of his side since time was really flying out to post tangible results.

On the other hand, Namungo Head Coach Hitimana Thierry called to bench Lukas Kikoti for Kelvin John in the 61st minute of the second half. Namungo came back into the match in the last 20 minutes of the game exploring Yanga from every corner of the pitch but discipline at Yanga's defence backed by Kindoki who had a good game succeeded to contain them.

Again, Yanga made last substitution which saw Mrisho Ngasa paving a way for Amis Tambwe in the 73rd minute who partnered with Makambo for the remainder of the match.

Namungo missed the service of their hit-man Mbaraka Yussuf who is still nursing injury and the team still tops the First Division League (FDL) group A with 28 points from 14 matches.

Their close pursuers Mbeya Kwanza are second with 27 points from the same number of outings.