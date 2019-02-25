Tanzania: Serengeti Boys Skills Thrill Arusha

ARUSHA fans were thrilled by the National Soccer U-17 Team 'Serengeti Boys' who displayed fantastic football as they drew 1-1 with Arusha United in a friendly encounter at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium here at the weekend.

Many fans expressed satisfaction that Serengeti Boys were in top quality in a game that saw Mshamu Saidi finding the net for United after 33 minutes while Kelvin John equalized for Serengeti at 68th minute.

Arusha United Head Coach, Juma Masoud said that Serengeti Boys squad was very fine and that technically the game was good and they got a good test that they really needed so as to learn what areas are to be worked out more, mistakes to correct as they are heading to First Division League (FDL) to seek a place to go in Premier League.

"Serengeti Boys squad is very good and they keep alive hopes that they will do well, given the fact that they were facing their elder brothers here. They have shown quality and character.

They have confidence, but their coaches should not stop there; they must do more as they prepare for international tournament," said Masoud.

Serengeti Boys Head Coach, Oscar Mirambo said his boys played well and have noted what to inject more in the team. He said they would remain in Arusha for more training due to weather conditions.

"We are happy to get matches such as this because we look to get more experience as they face different oppositions. I am thankful that they have displayed good football in all fronts.

We created chances but we will be training more so that the team become stronger and do well in finishing," said Mirambo.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Technical Director, Ammy Ninje, hailed the boys for working well on what they are instructed and there is huge hope that they will do well internationally.

AFC Coach, Madaraka Bendera said Serengeti Boys have good players, they played well with good ball possession and created chances, adding that they should bolster their forward line so as to get more goals.

Serengeti Boys are in Arusha for preparations of UEFA ASSIST that will take place next month in Turkey.

The tournament involves eight teams from Africa and Europe and later Serengeti Boys will be engaged in the U-17 AFCON finals to be held in Tanzania.