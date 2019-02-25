Namibia: Omitara Parents Refuse to Send Pupils Into Hostel

Parents whose children attend the Otjivero Primary School at the Omitara settlement in the Omaheke region are refusing to enrol them at the hostel in protest that jobs were given to people from other regions.

Following a peaceful demonstration by the community last year, many parents refused to register their children in the school hostel, which employs six people from other areas, as matrons and cleaners.

Only about 10 pupils are staying at the hostel, which can accommodate about 200 pupils. The aggrieved parents have appealed to education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa to intervene in the matter.

Settlement committee secretary Willem Haoseb, who spoke on behalf of the community, told The Namibian last Wednesday that despite the fact that it was their idea to ask their German benefactors to build the hostel at the school, local youth could not benefit from the initiative.

He said the hostel fees, which are about N$135 per term, are too expensive for the parents, most of whom are unemployed.

"Although 95% of the residents of Omitara are unemployed, the council saw it fit to employ people from other regions.

Only three of the nine people employed at the hostel last month are from Omitara. The other six are from other regions. But many people from here are qualified for the posts, and were overlooked," he charged.

Haoseb also claimed that the school offers poor-quality education, and accused teachers and parents of disunity.

"You won't believe that a 13-year-old in Grade 7 cannot read or write properly. The pupils are being transferred to the next grades, and when they go to secondary school, many of them repeat Grade 8 up to three times," he added.

When approached for comment on Thursday, education executive director Sanet Steenkamp said parents are unlawfully preventing children from getting education.

"The teaching and learning process is crucial, and every hour counts, and must be utilised fully. It is sad that children are now put at the centre of it all," she stressed.

Steenkamp, however, could not say what the ministry will do about the matter.

The school's principal, Rebecca Heita, referred questions to Omaheke education director Peka Semba.

Semba said the ministry, through his office, has already intervened in the issue at two separate meetings.

"I personally addressed the meetings, and anyone pleading further ignorance on the recruitment criteria applied and deliberately twisting the facts probably has got a different agenda. The meetings I am referring to happened on 29 October 2018 in our boardroom with a delegation from Omitara, and on 16 January 2019," the education director stated.

Semba said hostel fees should not be an issue, and parents can always discuss it with him.

"By the way, the so-called high hostel fees are N$135 per term, which to me is very reasonable as for that amount, the children get breakfast, lunch and dinner, and safe boarding facilities in a homely environment. Calculate for yourself whether you will be able to maintain a child at your home for that amount per term," he added.