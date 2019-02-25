Malawi: Egenco Certain of Continued Power Sufficiency After the Rains

The Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) has assured Malawians of continued sufficient power production even after the current rainy season comes to an end.

The company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), William Liyambuya, revealed this to Malawi News Agency attributing the positive outlook to a number of interventions being undertaken in the various power production plants as well as the use of alternative power generation mechanism.

"We have now completed the rehabilitation of Nkula A Power Plant. Currently, we are rehabilitating Tedzani 1 and 2 as well as adding five megawatts. This is besides the diesel generators contributing 30 megawatts to the national grid," explained Liyabunya.

The CEO said currently, the company is generating an average of 250-270 megawatts, adding that with all the interventions in place, the current power production is likely to prevail.

Liyabunya then called on Malawians to unite in preserving the environment which translates into the major source of natural water bodies like Shire River which is a major source of power through hydro.

"Let the responsibility of environmental management through tree planting be shared among all Malawians with much emphasis on the national river banks and most especially along the Shire," he said.

Currently, EGENCO is in the course of planting 25000 trees which will be spread along the Shire River's feeder rivers and catchment areas of Balaka, Tedzani and Nkula.

In an interview, Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Aggrey Massi commended both the public and private sectors for participating in environmental management endeavours.

Massi said since the head of state launched the tree planting exercise in December 2018, a number of stakeholders have participated in the program.

For this year's tree planting season, government has put a target of 60 million trees that must be planted throughout the country with emphasis on river banks.