Malawi: Chimulirenji Reiterates Will Be Royal to President Mutharika

File photo

BALAKA, February 25, 2019. Presidential running mate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Everton Chimulirenji Saturday reiterated his commitment to supporting Professor Peter Mutharika in his development endeavor for this country.

Chimulirenji made the commitment in Balaka Khwisa Catholic Primary School when he graced the DPP operation landslide interface meeting for the youth.

He said as President Mutharika's running mate his role was to work hand in hand with the President in delivering development to the country rather than eyeing for the Presidential seat.

"As a Ngoni I was brought up to respect elders, people will write bad about me, they will say whatever they want, say I am acting like a trailer with no contribution to Mutharika's thoughts. Let me tell you now that you will never hear me fighting them back, I am emulating the President himself who never has time for distractive critics," said Chimulirenji.

Commenting on the youth Chimulirenji said Malawi has a lot of youth whom the DPP government wants to equip with various skills so that they take active role in the development of the country.

"I came here to support the youth and encourage them to continue doing the good work they are doing in the party," he said.

On his part, Ditton Mussa who is one of the youth leaders in DPP said they thought of conducting the meeting at Khwisa to gauge the party's strength in the area.

"As you have seen for yourself, this area is 10 or 15 Kilometers from town, but a lot of young people have come to see what the party has to offer, this is so encouraging," he said.

During the meeting Chimulirenji welcomed 30 youth defectors from the UTM Party to DPP.