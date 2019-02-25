Seychelles: Swearing-in of the Seychelles Human Rights Commission

press release

The Office of the President has announced that the swearing-in ceremony for the Chairperson, Vice‑Chairperson and the three other Commissioners of the Seychelles Human Rights Commission will take place before President Danny Faure, at State House on Friday 1st March 2019.

This follows the recommendations made to the President by the Constitutional Appointments Authority in accordance with Section 5 (1) of the Seychelles Human Rights Commission Act 2018, and after the President had consulted with the Speaker of the National Assembly on the recommendations.

The Seychelles Human Rights Commission is empowered to investigate alleged violations of human rights, and to assist victims of such violations to seek redress. It will also advise the Government on matters related to the protection of human rights, in administrative practice as well as in proposed legislation. It will undertake research and sensitization programmes for the furtherance of human rights. It will also monitor Seychelles' compliance with the terms of international conventions and charters relevant to the functions of the Commission.

The Members of the Seychelles Human Rights Commission are appointed for a 5-year period, and will be eligible for re-appointment.