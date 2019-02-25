Namibia: Overcoming Dyslexia

Jocelyn Cloete is one of the Namibians struggling with dyslexia, but she has managed to make a life for herself in spite of it all.

The 25-year-old, who is working towards acquiring a teaching diploma, inherited dyslexia from her father.

Dyslexia can either be hereditary or can develop due to misuse and use of technology, as well as due to a modern diet because of food sensitivities and allergies.

The Understood website, which specialises in child education, defines dyslexia as a disability in reading, comprehension, spelling and writing.

Thanks to her teachers who took the time to help her through her condition, Cloete was found to need extra care when she was just eight years old and in Grade 3.

Her mother took her to the Welwitschia Private School, which specialises in remedial education, and there she managed to receive her Grade 10 and Grade 12 certificates.

She later got a certificate on health and skincare, and another in trauma counselling before enrolling for the education diploma.

In the meantime, Cloete has been assisting in transcribing English at Kumon Namibia, run by Magda Swanepoel, who is an expert on dyslexia, and also a former principal of the Welwitschia Private School.

Cloete said she has never been bullied thanks to her strong character and "thick skin". Also, being at a school that caters for dyslexic pupils and other conditions kept her from being bullied.

"There was no specific time when I felt bad that I had dyslexia, but it hit me the hardest when I went to college, where I realised I had to work harder than the average person," she explained.

She said her years of working at Kumon, transcribing English and helping the younger children through their educational journey, helped her realise her desire to teach children who have dyslexia, like her.

"I want to be that teacher who makes a difference in their lives. That teacher who tells them that there is nothing wrong with them, that they are smart and not stupid because I know what it feels like. I had teachers who were there for me," Cloete reasoned. The beaming 25-year-old said people with dyslexia could live just like everyone else, but for them to succeed, they would need to know that they have to work harder than everyone else.

"With dyslexia, you have to learn to cope with it. It is not something that you can be cured of. You must always work harder than everyone else to keep up," she said.

She thus urged parents to be their children's biggest support, for teachers to be careful what they say to pupils, and for pupils themselves to keep pushing for the future they deserve.

The education ministry's public relations officer, Absalom Absalom, said regional school counsellors had been trained to do dyslexia screening for junior and senior pupils back in 2013 and 2015.

He said extra time is given to pupils with dyslexia, and provision made for a scriber, reader and enlarged types on question papers or notes as well.

This is provided for pupils with other disabilities as well, Absalom said.

The ministry introduced a learning support programme for all schools, a learning support teacher's manual and a learner resources book in 2010, which was reviewed in 2014.

"It is compulsory for all teachers in public schools to support pupils with different disabilities with the support of regional and national level officials," he added.

However, all the policies in place would come to nothing if the ministry does not have enough psychologists to assess the pupils.

Absalom said having adequate psychologists is one of the challenges the ministry faces.

"It is a challenge for the psychologists at the head office to assess all pupils with learning difficulties in all regions because the ministry only has two registered psychologists who are qualified to do the diagnosis," he continued.

He, therefore, urged psychologists in the private sector to assist where they can.

Swanepoel told The Namibian that dyslexia is a reality, and it is on the increase due to many factors.

She said dyslexia has biological bases and genetic bases which lie in the neuro-development of a child, especially children who are born with a genetic predisposition to develop dyslexia. These are noticeable by the age of four or five years.

People are more aware of the condition now because assessment methods have improved and are available, while the misuse or use of technology has contributed significantly to the increase in the incidence of dyslexia since the late 1980s, she added.

"Modern diet has also had a significant impact on the increased incidence of dyslexia, especially food sensitivities and allergies," Swanepoel revealed.

She said although the country's education system makes provision for pupils with dyslexia, not much has been done in terms of prescribing how children with dyslexia should be accommodated in class teaching and assessments.

"Our ministry of education has adopted a policy of differentiation and making provision for pupils within the whole range of special needs.

"Unfortunately, the implementation by teachers is not on the same level as the policies that are in place," said Swanepoel.

She observed that the most significant need lies in not only training teachers on dyslexia alone, but on all the different individual needs, and how to accommodate these pupils in the class.

According to her, awareness is lacking when it should be made a daily part of teaching in schools.

"We also sit with a problem of developmental dyslexia, which is not true dyslexia as a neuro-developmental and genetic basis does not necessarily exist," said Swanepoel.

This type of dyslexia is caused by the deficit in language development in the child who is going to school and is taught to read in a second or third language.

This child is also most likely not to have been exposed to this language (in most cases English) at an early age when language development was critical.

"It especially occurs in children whose mother tongue did not form a strong enough language foundation for the development of a second or third language," she noted.

Swanepoel said using English as a compulsory subject plays a determining role in the development of dyslexia for some children, usually those who were not exposed in the pre-reading developmental stage to the pre-reading phonological skills needed for learning to read.

However, it must be said that these children often lack these skills in their mother language as well, although not on the same critical level as in English.