Namibia: Zambezi Vendors Want Foreigners Out

Photo: The Namibian

Windhoek City Police officer clash with vendor (file photo).

About 100 street vendors in the Zambezi region staged a peaceful demonstration at Katima Mulilo last week, calling for the removal of foreign vendors whom they accuse of creating unfair competition.

The Native Small Traders Association (Nasta) spearheaded the demonstration, whose chairperson Simasiku Mulijani read out a petition at the council offices.

The association claimed that they had not seen any significant arrests of illegal foreign vendors at Katima Mulilo.

They said foreign vendors must be removed as they take away the bread from the locals, while contributing nothing to the economy.

"Vending spaces in Namibia must be occupied by locals as informal business people, and requires no academic qualifications. Foreign traders bring dirt to our country as they sell illegal and fake items at exorbitant prices," the petition said.

Furthermore, the association said the ministry of home affairs should declare a moratorium on foreign illegal street vendors, just like former health minister Bernard Haufiku did with foreign general health practitioners in Namibia.

"They are smuggling products into Namibia, and are not being taxed. It is painful to hear Namibians buying plots from foreigners who got them through land grabbing. It is painful to see foreigners conducting door-to-door business, like we are a lawless country," the petition said.

The association also condemned business people who do not allow local vendors to sell in front of their businesses.

The Namibia Investment Promotion Act, the association said, allows Namibians to sell in front of businesses without victimisation.

"Shoprite, Mr Price and Jet Mart should allow vendors onto their corridors, or else go back where they came from.

"We call on all vendors not to support these outlets until they allow us to do business in their corridors. Vendors are not thieves or beggars, but business people," the petition stated.

Local vendors, the petition pointed out, contribute to the economy through self-employment, and they are not static, but growing to become big business enterprises in the future.

Katima Mulilo town's acting chief executive officer Feliciana Shishiveni received the petition, and promised to hand it over to the relevant authorities.