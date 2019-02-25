Namibia: FNB 'Rock N Run' Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Windhoek — Celebrating its 5th anniversary on March 9, runners are invited to participate in the Rock n Run of the upcoming annual FNB fun run event.

"We're excited to celebrate the FNB Rock n Run fifth anniversary," said Elzita Beukes, FNB Communications Manager.

Starting at the Sports Klub Windhoek (SKW) in Olympia, runners and walkers will be treated to a 5km or 10km route experience that will feature live performances by local Namibian artists. Gates will open at 07h30 and the fun run (5km or 10km) will start at 09h20.

"After the race participants can rock out to international artists such as Roan Ash and Snotkop. Children will be entertained by Sonja and Tjokker on the main stage, and a beer garden and food stalls will ensure that parents are well looked after."

Tickets are now on sale via Webtickets Namibia at www.webtickets.com.na under FNB Rock n Run.

Adults pay N$95, while children under 18 pay N$50. Children under 5 years enter for free. FNB is also proud to announce that N$10 of every ticket sold will be donated to the FNB Happiness Store to assist worthy charities.

"As headline sponsor of this event we strongly believe that this event is more than just a fun run - it is a stimulating way of inviting people from all walks of life to come out in their numbers and enjoy their day with their family and friends.

"As a bank we will continue to support platforms that not only enable us to engage with our clients but to also be a part of creating an event that celebrates life and camaraderie."

"What better way to enjoy a weekend than to join hundreds of runners and walkers at a 5km or 10km event that celebrates health, fitness and fun in Windhoek.

"Although we'd love runners, especially the marathoners, to go for gold as it generates a lot of excitement, we would also like to encourage entrants to enjoy each kilometre, take in the surroundings, the on-route entertainment and the overall vibe. We look forward to welcoming all runners and walkers, young and old to the start line on Saturday, 9 March," adds Beukes.