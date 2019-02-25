Angola: SADC Free Trade Zone Team Works in South Africa

Luanda — A Multi-sectoral delegation for Negotiations and Implementation of the SADC Protocol on Trade is in Pretoria, South Africa, since last week, within the framework of the memorandum of understanding between Angola and South Africa.

The negotiating team travelled to the SADC Executive Secretariat in Gaborone, Botswana, where they stayed for two days, 18 and 19 February, and presented the Road Map of Angola to be implemented in the SADC Free Trade Zone (FTA) to ensure that by June 2019 the Customs tariffs abolishment measures to be submitted to member states are prepared.

According to a document tha reached ANGOP on Friday, these missions serve as a basis for the deepening of issues related to the implementation of the SADC Protocol on Trade, as well as the guidelines on adherence to the FTA.

The Angolan delegation, coordinated by the Ministry of Commerce, includes senior officials linked to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the SADC National Secretariat, Finance and General Tax Administration, Industry, Economy and Planning, Fisheries and the Sea.