Angola: Benguela Hosts African Cup of Nations for Amputee Football

Luanda — Angola will host the 5th African Cup of Nations for Amputee Football in Benguela province between September and October this year, Angola's Paralympic Committee (CPA) Secretary-General, António da Luz, announced in Luanda.

Speaking to the press after the National Meeting of Paralympic Sports held Friday in Luanda, the sports official said that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has already approved the organization of the event, with an estimated budget of 100 million kwanzas.

Angola (continental runner-up and world champion - Mexico2018), Liberia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Kenya and Niger are the countries usually present in continental competitions.