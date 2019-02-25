Namibia: Roads Authority to Immediately Settle Overdue Payments

Windhoek — The Roads Authority (RA) held a press briefing on Friday morning to clarify issues regarding overdue payments to contractors and to provide feedback on the current status of the projects.

Speaking at the press briefing, Conrad Mutonga Lutombi, CEO of the RA, confirmed that RA owes contractors and consultants an amount of N$500 million, which was due from end of January 2019.

Lutombi further announced that it was resolved at a meeting held on Friday morning between the Ministry of Finance, Road Fund Administration (RFA) and RA, for the RFA to avail funds, in the form of a loan to the Namibian government to settle the outstanding invoices. The N$500 million loan will be repaid over a period of 12 months.

RFA CEO, Ali Iipinge, confirmed that the RFA would have disbursed N$250 million on Friday afternoon for the settlement of invoices. The remaining balance of N$$250 million will be paid out to contractors and consultants during the course of this week.

The projects that were initially affected and whose invoices will be settled as part of this agreement includes Windhoek to Okahandja road (Section 4a), Walvis Bay to Swakopmund road (Phase 1), and Swakopmund to Henties Bay road (Section 1).

Lutombi expressed gratitude to the RFA and government for finding a quick and favourable solution that will see that all outstanding invoices are settled and for work to resume immediately.