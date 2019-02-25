25 February 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Dodma Hails Council for Tree Planting Drive

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe — Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has hailed Lilongwe City Council (LCC) for the tree planting exercise which the Council is currently doing.

The Council is planting trees along river banks which are prone to flooding; recently the Council planted more than 500 trees at the river bank of Lingadzi in Lilongwe.

DoDMA Public Relations Officer, Chipiliro Khamula said in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Thursday in Lilongwe that the tree planting exercise which the Council is doing is best mechanism of mitigating the floods disasters which are rampant in the City.

"LCC is doing a welcomed development; and this is important measure towards dealing with floods which affect Lilongwe City during rainy season," he said.

Khamula added that floods are occurring frequently within the City due to lack of trees along river banks which are within the city and the tendency of people cutting down trees in the river banks with an aim of creating space for settlement.

Khamula advising resident to avoid cutting down trees in the river banks and they should join the Council in planting trees in order to minimize the disasters of floods which happen every year in the City.

"It is my plea to Lilongwe City's residents to avoid cutting down of trees in protected areas including river banks as this bares the land which the end result is floods. On the similar note, the residents should join the council in planting more trees in order to cover the land and prevent floods," he said.

Lilongwe City Council Deputy Mayor, Juliana Kaduya said that the Council is committed in planting trees in order to inspire the communities to develop of culture of planting trees.

"As Council, we are planting trees in order to encourage residents to build up a spirit of tree planting," she said.

According to Kaduya, LCC conducts tree planting exercise every year.

