Angola: Sao Tome's Prime Minister in Luanda

Luanda — São Tomé and Príncipe's prime minister, Jorge Bom Jesus, arrived Monday morning in Luanda for a 48-hour working visit to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation with Angola.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the São Tomean premier, who did not speak to the press, received warm welcome greetings from the Angolan secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Tete António, among other individuals.

During his stay, prime minister Jorge Bom Jesus will be received at the Presidential Palace by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, and he is also scheduled to meet with the Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto.

Jorge Bom Jesus, who was sworn into office in December 2018, sent a message to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in the same year, expressing his country's desire to start a new cycle of cooperation in various areas with Angola.

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe maintain cooperation relations in the political, diplomatic and economic fields, as well as share relations within the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and African Portuguese Speaking Countries Organisation (PALOP).

The Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe is an insular African state, located in the Gulf of Guinea, composed of two main islands (Ilha de São Tomé and Ilha do Príncipe) and several islets, with a total of 1,001 square kilometres and about 192,000 inhabitants.