Malawi: Restoration Films Criticizes the Albino Abduction Through 'The Road Block' Movie

Lilongwe — In a bid to shield people with albinism, the Restoration films in collaboration with Magic promotions have released a movie 'the road block' as one way of criticizing the killings of people with albinism in the country.

Magic promotions Co-founder, Chris Loka told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview in Lilongwe Wednesday that 'the road block' is a narrative of a young genius school boy born with albinism who was very humble with sense of humor, but was later killed by unknown men.

"It is just a story about albino abduction, narrated in a film 'the roadblock' all happening to condemn the barbaric acts of killing of people with albinism." Loka said.

According to the Co-Founder, the film was named the road block because there is a scene which Police officers caught the suspects at the Roadblock and later were apprehended.

"The perpetrators were arrested because they were found in possession with human body parts after a Police search at a roadblock," he said.

Loka pointed out that the film would be released later this week and he believes that after seeing it, it would help to reduce the barbaric act saying there is humor, sorrow and tears which in the end he hopes everyone would be each other's custodian.

"Everyone including people who are perpetrator of the trend once they watch it they will have a sense of humor to change their mindset because seeing is believing. The movie is like awake up call and will reduce the barbaric practice," he said.

The characters in the film includes two men who played men dealing with bones business real names Lovemore Maluwira and Happy Matenda while Smith Kanono was man who plays the role of a boy born with albinisms and Iness Katendema as a teacher.

In a related development government has tried to protect people with albinism, and is still dedicated to work tirelessly in finding means and measures of terminating the said tendency.

Government has initiated several programmes including directing Police to team up with Army to uncover the market place for albinos body parts among others.

<