Malawi: Lafarge Awards Sustainable Building Solution Architects

Lilongwe — Lafarge Cement Malawi through the Kumanga Malawi Project on Thursday awarded two design teams in the categories of Makono School and Makono Clinic design.

Lafarge Cement Malawi Head of Marketing and New Product Solution, Chikondi Ng'ombe said Lafarge launched the project focusing sustainable building solutions which is one of the pillars of the project.

She said the idea was to launch the competition that would allow architect graduate students working with teams with experienced engineers and experienced architects to come up with design for boarding school, clinic and home.

"What you saw today was awarding the winners of the competition, we had a lot of designs but what the panel judged we had two winners who came out top, so we awarded school design and clinic design.

"The idea of these designs is to walk with them further and from there we will be able to work with government and other stakeholders to develop these design further because the idea is not just to have the designs but to translate into actual building that are sustainable," Ng'ombe explained.

Apart from looking at sustainable solutions, Lafarge is looking at the costs and the ability to repeat designs of large scale.

Major Mughogho, who represented Makono School award, thanked Lafarge for the opportunity saying much as they have won but it was not an easy project.

"We design the school in such a way that the design needs sustainable strategies that will enhance building performance, so we looked at the issues of ventilations, building materials, weather by introducing them in our design to provide better environment to students," he said.

The school design team went away with K2, 500, 000 while the clinic design was awarded with K3, 000, 000 during the Kumanga Malawi prize presentation gala in Lilongwe following the Kumanga Malawi launch which was launched in April, 2018.

This is in line with the sustainable development goal number four and five which ensures healthy lives and promotes well-being for all at all ages and ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all respectively.