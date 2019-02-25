Malawi: Communities Commend Phalombe VSU

Communities of Traditional Authorities(TAs) Mkumba and Kaduya in Phalombe District on Thursday commended the Victim Support Unit (VSU) at Phalombe Police Station for its quick responses and good community conduct.

Several leaders in the communities hailed the Unit for among other things responding quickly to reports of violence, rape and defilement, hastening trials for perpetrators, as well as providing psycho-social support to victims of the crimes.

Speaking during community engagement meetings held by the Women's Legal Resource Centre (WOLREC) across the two Traditional Authorities, one of the traditional leaders, Village HeadmanNantapo said Phalombe VSU has been a reliable partner in fighting Gender Based Violence and its conduct encourages the community to continue participating in the fight.

"When something happens here in the community they do not take long to come, but also when we go to their office with reports or complaints they give us good attention; they treat us with patience, respect and compassion. This is good because it encourages us to continue being watch-dogs of violence in our communities," he said.

Paralegal Resource Person for Group Village Nyambalo, Maurine Chitekwe gave the Unit a 90 percent response rate in 2018 which she said was no mean achievement.

"Due to their commitment in the last years cases that needed the intervention of the courts of law we managed to secure 100 percent judgments for 8 serious cases that we had. And this year from January to date we have registered 3 cases of which 2 have already been dealt with and we are sure that the third one will also be solved," she explained.

Coordinator for Phalombe Victim Support Unit, Rose Chiwaya said they were humbled by the communities' appreciation and committed to continue with the spirit.

"We rely on the people because there is nothing we can do without them so we always try to maintain a good relationship with them; apart from that these people report to us voluntarily so if we do not treat them well we can lose our chances of receiving more reports," she said.

Phalombe is one of the districts with high rates of defilements, rape and GBV.

GBV cases continue to rise as they currently stand at 424 from 334 in the 2017/18 financial year.