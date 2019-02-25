25 February 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Egypt: Malawi, Egypt to Establish Investment and Trade Council

By Sse Nyirenda

New Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi, Hassam Shawky has said Malawi and Egypt are working towards establishing an investment Council to promote among others trade, investment and agriculture between the two countries.

He made the remarks during a press briefing after presenting his letters of credence to President Prof. Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Shawky said the two countries have had strong political bilateral relations since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1964 and the investment council initiative would foster development among people.

"We are on the way of establishing a new Egyptian Malawian Investment and Trade Council that is going to promote investment and trade between the two nations.

"We are devising a new development programme which includes courses and Egyptian experts coming to Malawi which is completely tailored for the developmental needs of the country. We are interested in the agriculture sector. We are looking at establishing an Egyptian model farm in Malawi," he disclosed.

The Ambassador said that his government is interested in bringing Malawian youth to Egypt to train in electronic commerce and digital economy.

Shawky, who replaces Maher El-Adawy praised government on its efforts towards maintaining peace across Africa.

Ambassadors of Greece, Burkina Faso, Switzerland, New Zealand and Czech Republic presented their letters of credence on the day.

