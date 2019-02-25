Ghana: Namibia, Ghana to Strengthen Cooperation Further - 3rd Session of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation Commences

Namibia and Ghana will strengthen bilateral cooperation in different areas of mutual interest at the 3rd session of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) this week.

At the session of the JPCC, the two sides are expected to review, expand and strengthen bilateral cooperation in many areas of mutual interest such as Industrialization, trade and investment, mining, energy, agriculture, fisheries, environment and tourism, aviation, ports and harbors, as well on merchant shipping and transport, the ministry said in a statement.

Ghana will be represented by about 31 delegates, composed of representatives from various sectors, and legal experts, while the Namibian side is expected to be led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister, accompanied by other senior government officials from various line ministries.

The Ministry of International Relaions and Cooperation said on trade and investment, the two sides are expected to further explore how to accelerate trade between each other.

Similarly, Ghana will also look to expedite exporting its products to the Namibian market, he added.

The 3rd Session of the Namibia-Ghana JPCC is a follow-up to a successful 2nd Session which was held in Ghana in November 2016.