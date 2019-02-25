Namibia: Stalile Humble Pirates in Standard Bank Top 8 Cup

African Stars Thrashed Orlando Pirates 5 0 while Black Africa beat Eleven Arrows 1-0 to complete the semifinals of the Standard Bank Top 8 Cup.

Tura Magic and Tigers were already in the hat for the semifinals following their wins over Mighty Gunners and UNAM respectively and it was the time for two more to join them by Saturday night.

At the Sam Nujoma Stadium, Black Africa met Eleven Arrows who who beat 3-1 in the league last week and this time with only 90 minutes, Arrows were surely not going be easy this time around.

The tight game lacked some goal-mouth action until McCartney Naweseb bundled home from inside the box on 70 minutes after some decisive play by substitute Marco Somseb. Wesley Katjiteo got the Man of the Match accolade for his exploits in midfield.

In the match of the round Stars and Pirates met and it was Stars that got all the spoils with an emphatic victory.

During halftime, it was 2-0 with goals by Roger Katjiteo and Ibrahim Youssef. In the second half, Chrispin Mbewe, substitute Panduleni Nekundi and then Ambrocius Amseb cemented Stalile's win. Amseb took the Man of the Match award.

Stars, Magic, BA and Tigers will now wait for the semifinals draw to be held on 6 March. (NFA)