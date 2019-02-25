Ghana: Resign From the GAF If You Want to Do Politics - - President

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that military personnel who wish to engage in politics should resign their commission before pursuing that ambition, as stated in the rules and regulations of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the Constitution.

"If any of you wish to engage in politics, partisan politics, the rules are clear cut; you have to leave the service honorably and carry on with your ambition", the President stated.

Addressing a durbar of officers, men and women of the GAF at Burma Camp in Accra, the President urged personnel of the military to rise above partisan considerations in the discharge of their duties.

"We must ensure that the Ghana Armed Forces is left to focus on its core mandate and not be an appendage of the ruling party," he pointed out. To this end, he stressed the need for officers, men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to remain neutral in the politics of the country.

It would be in the interest of the entire citizenry if the armed forces retained its neutrality and professionalism as guaranteed under the constitution of the country, he noted.

Reminding them that governments had term limits, and tying the well-being of the Armed forces to the fortunes of the ruling government of the day was not good for the health of the nation, President Akufo-Addo said "I envisage an armed force that goes about its duty of protecting ordinary citizens confident that there would be no interference by the powers that be."

The President said the cohesion and esprit de Corps of the military ought to remain intact for the benefit of the current and future generations. Ghanaians, he sated, needed a professional armed force that was disciplined, well-motivated and respectful of the rights and liberties of the people, saying, "we should work together to achieve this goal."

The President further challenged the media to refrain from attaching political motives to the professional decisions of the military. "You should be circumspect in your reportage on the military and desist from attributing political motives to matters that are purely professional," he said.

President Akufo-Addo earlier commissioned newly-acquired multi-purpose vehicles for the GAF.

The vehicles included 50 high occupancy busses, 40 hard body trucks, and 50 Toyota pick-up trucks. The vehicles form part of government's effort to retool the Armed forces to enable it to discharge its mandate efficiently and effectively. The President also commissioned the reconstructed Command Mess of the GAF.

President Akufo Addo assured of his government's commitment to resource the GAF to make it better able to perform its core functions of defending the territorial integrity of Ghana and other contemporary and emerging security challenges.

He said government would ensure that all the manpower, training funding and infrastructural deficits would be addressed in due course.

