Ghana: Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry Gets Advisory, Audit Committee

press release

A Ministerial Advisory Board and Audit Committee for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources were inaugurated in Accra today.

The four-member Advisory Board has Mr. Michael Yaw Gyato, Member of Parliament for Krachi East as chair, with Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources Patrick Yaw Boamah( MP for Okaikwei Central ), Mr. Joseph Obeng-Poku, Mr. Clifford Braimah, Mr. Joseph K. Amoah and Ms. Bertha Darte as members.

The four-member Audit Committee has Mr. Alex Darko as chairman with Mr. Joseph K. Amoah, Mr. Wilfred Addo and Mr. Joseph Obeng Poku as members.

Inaugurating it, the sector Minister, Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah said "the Ministerial Advisory Board is responsible for advising the sector Minister on adjustments in policy direction, planning and objectives and operational strategies.

"The Audit Committee is to ensure that all audit reports are thoroughly implemented by Management," the Minister added.

She charged them to perform their duties diligently considering their diverse skills, knowledge and experience.

She further assured the board and the Committee of the Ministry's support and cooperation in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Responding, Mr. Joseph Obeng-Poku, the Chief Director of the Ministry thanked the Minister for their appointment and promised to work assiduously to implement the Ministry's policies and programmes.

Source: ISD (Rachel Sarpong)