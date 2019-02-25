Ghana: Vice President Bawumia in UK for Business Council Meeting

press release

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has arrived in London to participate in the UK - Ghana Business Council meetings.

He will be delivering a lecture at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, on "Ghana's Inclusive Economic Future: Approaches to Achieving Transformative Growth," and meet with captains of industry including officials of the London Stock Exchange.

A press release signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the Vice President, Frank Agyei-Twum, said that the Vice President would also hold discussions with senior British government officials on ways to boost UK-Ghana relations.

Vice President Bawumia is expected back in Accra on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)