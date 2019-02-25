Ghana: Turkey to Support Ghana On Water, Sanitation

press release

Turkey has assured Ghana of her support in sanitation and sustainable water supply.

In the words of Dr. Ozlem Ergun Uluerem, Turkish Ambassador to Ghana this is geared towards assisting the country in achieving elements on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in the context of the Ghana Beyond Aid.

She said this during a courtesy call on Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources in Accra. Their discussions centered on areas of further cooperation between the countries.

Dr. Ulueren announced that "one of our companies has successfully completed a project on water treatment. Water and access to sanitation is important and a cross crosscutting element of Sustainable Development Goals that Ghana is keen and striving to attain.

"Turkey is a friend and a development partner of Ghana and is therefore prepared to assist Ghana attain her Ghana Beyond Aid."

Even though Turkey is in a region where their water resources are affected by the climate change, the Ambassador said her country is able to generate sustainable water supply for her people.

Considering Turkey's rich experience in sanitation, she invited Ghana to take advantage and get the necessary support, saying that "we are ready to partner with Ghana towards achieving a sustainable water supply and proper sanitation'.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the Minister said Ghana would welcome the transfer of technology in handling the situation and also to train Ghanaian youth to acquire the needed skills to take care of future projects.

She observed that though Ghana has 40 billion cubic meters of water the activities of illegal miners 'galamsey' had destroyed most of the resources and this is why President Akufo Addo insists on the need to protect our forest, water and land.

On Sanitation, Mrs. Dapaah stated that Ghana's main challenge has been how to manage our refuse waste.

She expressed appreciation to Turkey for her assistance and support to Ghana so far. She cited among other things the Akim Oda Water Project, which was now partially completed.

At the moment, she indicated that the Ghana Water Company was sourcing for funds to construct pipes to channel the water to the various communities.

The Ambassador responded that Turkey had competent waste management companies that Ghana can contact for their expertise in waste management.

Source: ISD (Rachel Sarpong)