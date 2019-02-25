Malawi: Chimulirenji Condemns Killing of People With Albinism.

Lilongwe, February 25, 2019. President Peter Mutharika's Democratic progressive party (DPP) running mate in the 2019 presidential race, Everton Chimulirenji has condemned the killings of people with albinism describing it as a barbaric act.

Chimulirenji made the statement when he addressed a political rally at Masintha ground in Lilongwe to familiarize himself with the party supporters since his appointment as running mate.

He said these barbaric acts have deeply traumatized people with albinism as they can no longer enjoy their rights to freely move around and also the most precious of all rights, the right to life.

"I would like to ask those with information to come forward and share it with security agencies so that our brothers and sisters with albinism can be protected," said Chimulirenji.

Chimulirenji also asked people who attended the rally to vote for President Peter Mutharika for development projects to continue.

He cited the cancer centre in Lilongwe as one of the poster projects of Professor Peter Mutharika which will help save lots of lives.

"The government has been spending millions of kwacha treating cancer patients abroad while many others have died in their homes because they could not afford such treatment due to financial constraints.

"This facility will enable a lot of such families to access cancer treatment within the country and hence save lives," he said.

Speaking earlier, Uladi Mussa assured Chimulirenji of DPP support since he was chosen by the president himself and nobody has the authority to challenge the president's choice.

DPP Secretary General, Grezelder Jefrey also praised President Mutharika for several development projects taking place in the central region such as the Salima-Lilongwe water project, Kamuzu International Airport upgrade and an upscale operating theatre at Kamuzu Central Hospital among others.

She then asked the people who attended the rally to vote for president Mutharika for the country to develop further.

Several cabinet ministers such as Jean Kalirani of Lands and Samuel Tembenu, Minister of Justice attended the rally among others.

Malawi will hold tripartite elections to elect president, members of parliament and councilors on May 21, this year.