25 February 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Police Warns Public Against Drug Dealer Recruitments

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE police has warned the public against drug dealers that are recruiting young Namibian women as drug mules.

The warning comes after five Namibian women, who were arrested between 2016 and 2018 at the Sao Paolo Airport in Brazil on charges of drug trafficking, were released from prison.

It is not clear when the women were released, but police deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said they are currently doing community service.

According to a police report released on Monday, Kanguatjivi said the five women were recruited in Windhoek to collect drug parcels under the guise of different commodities such as Brazilian hair, shoes and clothing.

Kanguatjivi added: "On exiting Brazil, they were apprehended at the airport, charged and ultimately sentenced to five years imprisonment."

Namibia

Zambezi Vendors Want Foreigners Out

About 100 street vendors in the Zambezi region staged a peaceful demonstration at Katima Mulilo last week, calling for… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.