Namibia: Police Warns Public Against Drug Dealer Recruitments

THE police has warned the public against drug dealers that are recruiting young Namibian women as drug mules.

The warning comes after five Namibian women, who were arrested between 2016 and 2018 at the Sao Paolo Airport in Brazil on charges of drug trafficking, were released from prison.

It is not clear when the women were released, but police deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said they are currently doing community service.

According to a police report released on Monday, Kanguatjivi said the five women were recruited in Windhoek to collect drug parcels under the guise of different commodities such as Brazilian hair, shoes and clothing.

Kanguatjivi added: "On exiting Brazil, they were apprehended at the airport, charged and ultimately sentenced to five years imprisonment."