Tanzania: Yanga Beat Minnows to Reach FA Cup Quarters

Dar es Salaam — Mainland giants Young Africans cruised into the quarter-finals of the Azam Sports Federation Cup with a 1-0 win against Namungo yesterday.

Striker Herieter Makambo's goal seven minutes to time at the Majaliwa Stadium, Ruangwa, is all Yanga needed to join teams that have qualified for the last eight.

Makambo beat Namungo goalkeeper with a sizzling shot off a Deus Kaseke cross to send Yanga fans into wild celebrations.

It was the first defeat in as many matches for Namungo at their home ground.

Namungo, needing a win to maintain their unbeaten record at the Majaliwa venue, put up a spirited fight, especially in the first half.

The end-to-end match started at a cracking pace with both teams pressing up front in turn in search of the match-opener.

Namungo ought to have gone one up four minutes into the game when their regular goal-getter Hashim Manyanya broke through, only to see his close range shot go a few centimetres wide.

The hosts survived a scare in the 19th minute when Makambo latched onto a pass by Papy Tshishimbi, but his shot narrowly missed target.

Namungo fluffed two chances a few minutes later the culprits being Reliants Lusajo and Luka Kikoto.

In the 34th minute, Yanga coach Mwinyi Zahera brought in Gadiel Michael to replace Mwinyi Haji who had a disappointing afternoon.

In the 45th minute, Yanga missed what could have been the match-opener when Mrisho Ngassa, with only goalkeeper Adam Oseja to beat, shot wide.

Meanwhile, Allliance beat Dar City 2-1 to book a place in the last eight of the tournament also known as FA Cup.

African Lyon beat Mbeya City 4-3 on penalties to sail through at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.