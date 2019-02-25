Tanzania: Chadema MPs, Six Others Arrested, Arraigned

Morogoro — Kilombero and Mlimba Constituency MPs on Chadema ticket, Peter Lijualikali and Suzan Kiwanga, respectively, have been arrested and will appear before the Morogoro Resident Magistrate Court today.

The duo have been taken to court after reporting at the Morogoro Central Police Station, responding to a police call, but instead, they have been arrested and connected to a case facing six other suspects.

Reports have it that the six suspects were arrested at Sofi Village in Malinyi District last Wednesday and that since then they have been in custody.

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, February 25, 2019, Chadema acting regional secretary Jackson Malisa said the MPs reported at the Central Police Station at 8am and were immediately placed under arrest.

"After being arrested, they were taken directly to the court. However, the party is not yet aware of the charges they are facing," he said.

According to him, those arrested at Sofi include the party's councillorship candidate during the by-election held in 2017, Liko Likomo, and five other party cadres making a total number of the suspects eight.