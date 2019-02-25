Uganda: Police, Army Tighten Security Ahead of Planned Protest Over Napak - Katakwi Border

Joint security forces of Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) and police have deployed along Napak-Katakwi border to thwart a planned protest by Napak residents against the recent border opening.

This follows Saturday protest that left six people arrested and one police officer seriously injured.

The residents burnt car tyres, blocked access to Karamoja sub region and also frustrated the current Moroto- Soroti road construction works.

Mt Moroto regional Police commander, Mr Richard Aruk said they have tightened security and will not allow any lawlessness in the area.

"We have put tight measures on the ground to ensure residents don't protest,"he said.

Mr.Aruk said those who were arrested during Saturdays protest will be taken to court and charged with inciting violence and malicious damage.

"We have courts of law. They should use them to address their grievances and not protests," he said.

The residents want government to involve area elders who are reportedly well-versed with the border to guide in the demarcations.

"We shall protest until our land is returned. We handed over our guns to government but we are not ready to hand over our land," Mr John Nangiro, one of the protesters said.