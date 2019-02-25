Angola: Sonangol to Invest in Solar Energy Production

Luanda — A solar energy project, valued at USD 33 million, begins to be implemented in 2020 in the province of Namibe, announced today the chairman of the board of the National Fuel Company of Angola (Sonangol), Carlos Saturnino.

With capacity to produce 100 MW, in a first phase, the plant will produce 25 megawatts.

Already feasibility studies have been carried out to pass the implementation phase, according to the manager speaking at a press conference, made in reference to the company's 43rd anniversary, which is being marked today.

He explained that the production of solar energy of this line will be inserted in the National Transport Network (RNT) and will compensate in times of high demand.

He explained that the initiative is due to the identification of a corridor between the provinces of Namibe and Huíla, where the incidence of solar hours is great and the need for electricity in this corridor adapts to the initial production capacity of this project.

Carlos Saturnino said that the initiative will bring an increased benefit in terms of reducing consumption of diesel.

On the other hand, he said that it intends to implement a solar equipment production plant in the country.