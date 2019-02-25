Angola, Rwanda Envisage Legal Agreement

Luanda — Angola and Rwanda intend to sign a memorandum of understanding for the extradition of prisoners, mutual legal assistance and the administration of justice.

Encontro entre delegações do Ministério da Justiça de Angola e do ministro da Justiça e da República do Rwanda, Johnston Busingye

The Minister of Justice and General Attorney of the Republic of Rwanda, Johnston Busingye, met Monday with the Angolan Minister of Justice, Francisco Queiroz, in order to materialize this intention.

The joint meeting decided to create a technical group of the two countries in the coming days to deepen negotiations, methods and forms of work, which should culminate in the signing of a memorandum.

Regarding Rwandan citizens imprisoned in Angola, the official can't disclose the right number, even "because there are many morphological similarities between citizens of both countries, which make it difficult to identify them."

Rwanda Minister of Justice was in favor of creating other legal instruments to further develop the two countries in business and law, in addition to increasing the frequency of regular flights between two countries.

Angola's justice minister, Francisco Queiroz, corroborated the areas identified for cooperation, since countries have similarities in their contemporary history, both coming from armed conflicts.

Among other areas, the governments of Angola and Rwanda have an agreement in the field of civil aviation signed in the city of Kigali to establish and operate air services between the two States.